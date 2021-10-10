 Skip to main content
October Hospice Alliance fundraiser
October Hospice Alliance fundraiser

Panda Express, 9800 76th St., Pleasant Prairie, will donate 20 percent of its sales to Hospice Alliance from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Thursday.

The donation day is part of a regular Hospice Alliance fundraising initiative, “Dining for Donations” retitled “Carry Out for Contributions” in light of concerns surrounding public gatherings.

Donations will apply to orders placed by patrons showing a Hospice Alliance flyer for the fundraiser. The flyer can be obtained by visiting Hospice Alliance at 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie or by e-mailing megan.frazer@hospiceallianceorg.

For more information contact Megan Frazer, 262-652-4400 or via email at megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org.

