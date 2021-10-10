October Hospice Alliance fundraiser

Panda Express, 9800 76th St., Pleasant Prairie, will donate 20 percent of its sales to Hospice Alliance from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Thursday.

The donation day is part of a regular Hospice Alliance fundraising initiative, “Dining for Donations” retitled “Carry Out for Contributions” in light of concerns surrounding public gatherings.

Donations will apply to orders placed by patrons showing a Hospice Alliance flyer for the fundraiser. The flyer can be obtained by visiting Hospice Alliance at 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie or by e-mailing megan.frazer@hospiceallianceorg.

For more information contact Megan Frazer, 262-652-4400 or via email at megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org.

