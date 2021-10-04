OLD KENOSHA: Bristol bank fights back after surge of hold-ups during Prohibition, robbery in 1931

The years 1930-31 at the start of the Great Depression turned out to be prime years for bank robberies in western Kenosha and Racine counties.

The Home State Bank in Silver Lake was robbed on Nov. 7, 1930. Then came the Bristol Home State Bank robbery with the Jacobsons in February 1931.

One week after the Bristol bank was robbed, six men stormed the Bank of Burlington and got away with $10,000. Then in May of that year the Meinhardt Bank in Burlington was held up and robbers got away with $6,000.

At least one bank beefed up its security after being robbed. The directors of the Bristol Home State Bank ordered the installation of bullet-proof glass inside the cashiers’ cages. A small opening was left in the glass as a gun port.

Brief, disastrous life of crime

In the world of Harry Behrens, 24, and his buddy Wilbur Nelson, 21, things were about to take a bad turn. The pair had been working on a highway job west of Zion, Ill., starting the second week of November, but now it was Nov. 23 and they were out of work with no good prospects.

Armed, the pair decided to hold up Wade’s Filling Station on Highway 50 late that night. They didn’t get much from the heist so a new plan was hatched.