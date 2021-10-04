OLD KENOSHA: Bristol bank fights back after surge of hold-ups during Prohibition, robbery in 1931

Last spring, I was visiting with Bristol’s John and Shirley Davidson when Shirley asked me if I had ever heard of a bank robbery there during Prohibition.
She had heard that a bank representative had chased a robber outside with a shotgun.
I was very intrigued and with that one tidbit, down the rabbit hole I went!
The Bristol State Bank served the community for a number of years until 1917 when the state took action and closed it down. The financial institution was reorganized into the Home State Bank and was incorporated on Aug. 7, 1917.
A new bank building was built in the 1920s and it still stands at 8125 199th Ave. in the village.
That’s where the story begins in the early afternoon of Feb. 18, 1931.
Head cashier Lauris Jacobson, 51, waited on Clarence and Andrew Hansen at the teller’s window while his son, Clifford Jacobson, 24, sat at the adding machine.
Two men walked through the front door, each wearing a large black mask, one armed with a submachine gun and the other with a revolver ordering everyone to “stick ‘em up!”
The robbers ordered the Hansens to lie on the floor and threatened to kill them if they made a sound or moved. The Jacobsons were told to face the wall, hands held high, as one bandit scooped up the cash from the counter into a bag.
Then the leader ordered all four into the vault. Last in the line was Clifford. As the young man reached the vault, the leader held him back. “We’re going to take you along,” he sneered.
Outside the bank waited a getaway car and its masked driver. All piled in and the Willy-Knight sedan sped away. The car sported Illinois license plates.
The other three victims were able to escape the vault quickly as it was equipped with a lock release from the inside. Lauris sounded the alarm.
Lauris grabbed a rifle from the bank and ran out, giving it to Lee LaMeer, owner of the grocery store across the street. He and postmaster Joseph Goff jumped into a car to give chase.
The bandits drove as far west as Highway 75 before safely releasing Clifford, who never got a look at their faces.
Two hours later, the empty sedan was found with a flat tire on Hwy. 83, south of Salem.
The robbers got away with $5,232.80. They took paper and coin currency, but left $7,200 in negotiable securities, worth about $1,100. The bank was fully protected by insurance.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deduced the gang came north from Chicago and the case went cold.
Bank robberies multiply
The years 1930-31 at the start of the Great Depression turned out to be prime years for bank robberies in western Kenosha and Racine counties.
The Home State Bank in Silver Lake was robbed on Nov. 7, 1930. Then came the Bristol Home State Bank robbery with the Jacobsons in February 1931.
One week after the Bristol bank was robbed, six men stormed the Bank of Burlington and got away with $10,000. Then in May of that year the Meinhardt Bank in Burlington was held up and robbers got away with $6,000.
At least one bank beefed up its security after being robbed. The directors of the Bristol Home State Bank ordered the installation of bullet-proof glass inside the cashiers’ cages. A small opening was left in the glass as a gun port.
Brief, disastrous life of crime
In the world of Harry Behrens, 24, and his buddy Wilbur Nelson, 21, things were about to take a bad turn. The pair had been working on a highway job west of Zion, Ill., starting the second week of November, but now it was Nov. 23 and they were out of work with no good prospects.
Armed, the pair decided to hold up Wade’s Filling Station on Highway 50 late that night. They didn’t get much from the heist so a new plan was hatched.
Mid-afternoon the next day, Nelson with a pistol and Behrens with a revolver strolled into the Home State Bank in Bristol and up to the counter where Clifford Johnson was assisting Mrs. Nettie (Frank) Gethen. Willis Upson, a bank director, was also behind the cashier’s cage.
“Stick ‘em up,” shouted the robbers.
“Go to hell,” responded Jacobson, who ran to grab a handgun.
Behrens got off two shots, which bounced off the glass. Jacobson then pushed his gun muzzle through the port and fired, hitting Behrens multiple times. Nelson dove to safety and managed to make it out the door unscathed. (Gethen and Upson were unhurt.)
Behrens pitched head first into the street. Nelson ran to the getaway car and got it closer to Behrens, who was able to get into their Chrysler roadster.
At least one report says Jacobson ran into the street with a shotgun and riddled the car a few times.
Kenosha County Sheriff Steve Robinson and a squad of deputies hurried to the scene to work the case.
The crooks hid out at Nelson’s home, but it was obvious that Behrens need urgent medical attention. Nelson and a friend went to a secure a doctor, but someone tipped off the Waukegan Chief of Police, who in turn alerted Sheriff Robinson.
By noon, the robbers were in custody and hauled back to Kenosha where they were each charged with two counts of armed robbery.
Behrens was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital for treatment of seven gunshot wounds and on Dec. 5 was brought into court on a stretcher. After waiving his preliminary hearing, he plead guilty and asked to be sent to the state reformatory in Green Bay, instead of Waupun.
Judge R. V. Baker, seeing that he had no prior record, agreed, sentencing him to not less than four, but no more than six years, on the two counts, to be run concurrently.
Behrens, because of his injuries, was transported that very afternoon in a Chicago-North Western railway baggage car to the reformatory in Green Bay, accompanied by Kenosha Deputy Sheriffs Julius Roepke and Milton LaViolette.
The following week Nelson also plead guilty and received the same penalty from Judge Calvin Stewart.
The thoughts of Nelson’s father are unrecorded. It was his Chrysler roadster, riddled with shotgun holes, that the police returned to him.