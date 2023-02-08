Smoke billowed from the windows at the Downtown Catholic Offices, 4816 Seventh Ave. on Jan. 31, as flames licked their way up and down the hallways of the first, second and basement floors.

The offices served St. James and St. Elizabeth parishes, thus it’s name.

The 83-year-old building suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage rendering it uninhabitable.

When it was built in 1940, it was a convent for the Sisters of Notre Dame who taught at St. George School.

All the buildings in entire block were part of St. George Catholic Church Parish. (St. George and St. Casimir merged to become St. Elizabeth Church in 1999.)

St. George may have slayed the fiery dragon, as the story goes, but the saint was no match for the blaze last week or the devastating one that took place on the property 148 years ago last month.

First, some background: on July 17, 1851, 15 German families from the first Catholic parish – St. Mark’s (renamed St. James in the 19th Century) – broke away to form themselves into the St. George Parish. The name of St. George came from their first pastor, the Rev. Father George Rehre.

They built a small frame church on the corner of North Main Street and Oak Street (Seventh Avenue and 49th Street).

A year later they had built the most expensive (up to that time) house of worship in the city.

A fine rectory or parsonage was constructed.

Enter the Sisters

In 1858 the Sisters of Notre Dame came to teach and the old wooden church was converted to a school and a convent was built a little east of the school.

The parish grew as German immigrants flooded the city, working at a multitude of city industries, including the Bain Wagon Works and the town’s breweries.

A bigger edifice was erected to accommodate the influx of parishioners. The cornerstone was laid on July 29, 1866 with Rev. Father DeBerge officiating.

The church fronted Chicago Street (Eighth Avenue) with the north side to Orange Street (48th Street). It was 128 feet by 52 feet with 40-foot tall walls, made with Cream City Bricks.

Fire!

Then came the cold dawn of Jan. 12, 1875.

An account in The Telegraph-Courier weekly newspaper here gives us the most details.

The youngest nun in the convent rose before 5 am and upon making a fire in the stove noticed a fire in the woodshed adjacent to the convent. She immediately woke the other sisters; some of them ran to the pastor’s house to alert him.

The pastor, the Rev. Father Michael Bietler, ran to the church to retrieve “something in the church which had been once stolen, but had been replaced… this article alone was saved.”

The fire spread rapidly from the sister’s woodshed to the convent (about where the Downtown Catholic Office is today). From there the flames engulfed the school to the west, finally leaping the 30 feet north to the church.

Although Father Bietler’s wood shed was destroyed, the rectory was only singed.

Fire suppression

You may think the parish was lucky, having a fire station (which still stands today) across the way on North Main Street, but that fire station wouldn’t be built for another 21 years.

Kenosha’s only fire protection at that time was provided by two hand-operated, hand-drawn, four-wheeled fire pumps which required about 50 to 60 men to operate. The water was pumped from what is now the small boat harbor.

(The fire at St. George’s demonstrated the need for better equipment and the subsequent purchase of a Silsby steam fire engine costing the city $5,500. This fire engine, named I.W. Webster in honor of Kenosha’s mayor, was in continual use until 1895, at which time the City Water Works was built.)

No one was hurt in the catastrophe.

The fire was a financial blow to the parish. The entire loss was estimate at about $30,000, including the $400 church organ.

The church was insured for $9,000; the school, $1,000; and the $1,000 on the convent and contents.

But the Germans loved their church and funds were raised in quick fashion for rebuilding.

School students took lessons in the basement of a public elementary school and in a nearby blacksmith shop.

A notice in the Telegraph–Courier of June 17, 1875, stated that the church trustees were ready to receive bids from contractors for the rebuilding of the church. The contract was given to Belting and Co. For $11,000, but an overrun added another $7,000.

The charred church brick walls would be cleaned and used as much as possible.

Accidents in rebuilding

There were two accidents that marred the celebratory reopening.

In mid-August, boys who were on scaffolding, cleaning a portion of the brick wall fell 36 feet when the supports on the scaffolding gave way. A pile of bricks were also on the scaffolding.

John Bruns was badly cut and bruised on the head and face. Nick Wiersham had injuries to his shoulder and head. Patrick Karney was on the scaffolding but escaped injury by grabbing the braces, saving himself from a fall.

A second accident in late October took the life of a parishioner working on the church.

German immigrant John Dochter, about 32 years old, was working alone on a ladder resting on the third floor on the tower. He had a 2-foot long wrench and was tightening some nuts on the large iron bars that brace that portion of the building.

It was supposed he was exerting his whole strength on the wrench and it slipped off the nut. Losing his balance, he fell 42-feet through the hatchway, striking the edge of the unfinished second floor (choir loft) and then falling to the first floor, breaking many bones on his right side.

He was taken to his residence, and physicians summoned, but he died the next morning from his injuries. He was survived by his wife and seven-year old son.

During the Civil War, just a decade earlier, Dochter had been forced into joining the Confederate Army. Deserting and reaching the Union lines, enlisted in the 10th Missouri Regiment, where he re-enlisted after his first term.

When he settled in Kenosha, he began attending the church and joined the German Catholic Church Society.

Rebuilding finished

With the church rebuild fairly underway, a new two-story school on Chicago and Oak streets at a cost of $7,000 was erected in time for students return in October.

There is some question whether or not Christmas Services were held in the church that year (one source said they were held in the great hall on the second floor of the school), but masses were held in the church on New Years Day.

It took almost a dozen years for the work to be completed on the convent.