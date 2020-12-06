OLD KENOSHA: Grant House a place to rest your head

When coming into a new town, a 19th century traveler in Wisconsin was usually dusty, hungry and tired. Whether on horseback, in a wagon or stagecoach, traveling was a tedious activity that most people didn’t enjoy.
If you had business in Madison, it would take you more than two days by horse from Kenosha to get there.
Even after the coming of the railroad to Kenosha, finding a comfortable place lay your head was always the first order of business when you reached your destination.
Levi Grant, who came to Wisconsin in 1836, knew this to be true.
The 26-year-old Scotsman first settled in Bristol, farming 300 acres for 20 years. He then migrated into the city and established a lumber business. The enterprise became L. Grant and Son when his boy Emory joined him in the venture in 1868.
But the name of Levi Grant became known to travelers all over the Great Lakes area when he built the Grant House in the heart of Kenosha in 1875.
The move was economically bold. The country was in the middle of a depression and locally, business was probably the worst in the city’s history except for the Great Depression in the 1930s.
The year before was a terrible year for crops in the county. The grain crops in Paris were damaged by cinch bugs; the wheat and barley harvest was destroyed and the oats took a beating. The wheat crop failed all over the county.
Such events hurt business in the city.
But even in such bad times, farmers from Bristol, Paris, Somers and Pleasant Prairie in western Kenosha County still had to come into town on business and to buy dry goods (groceries) and supplies. They needed a place to stay before turning around and heading for home the next day.
Owning a lumber business, Grant could build a large scale edifice at a good construction savings.
The Grant House – or Hotel Grant, as it was sometimes called – was constructed on the northeast corner of Main Street (Sixth Avenue) and Wisconsin Street (58th Street).
Hotels were vital businesses
Various taverns like the Resique Tavern on Washington (renamed Simmons) Island had rooms to rent from the very earliest days of the settlement. The Durkee House (built by Charles Durkee) was located on the south edge of the harbor was the first brick edifice in the entire state when it was built in 1843. It was destroyed in a fire in 1871.
When construction began on the Grant House in 1875, there were four other hotels listed in the city directory, including the American, the Northwestern and the Park City House on the north side of town. The Kenosha Water Water Cure located on Main Street near the bridge was also listed as having rooms to rent.
An advertisement for the American said that it had been recently repaired and newly furnished, “wanting to make it a popular hotel for farmers and the traveling public generally.”
The grand opening of the Grant House on Feb. 21, 1876 was the social event of the year, drawing dignitaries from as far away as Oconomowoc and Milwaukee.
N.J. Bliss was the proprietor of the hotel when it opened. Other names of proprietors over the Grant’s House history include Gleason, Williams, Watner, Bull, Coe and Graves.
An ad for the Hotel Grant in the 1889 Kenosha City Directory boasted that it had electric bells, indoor bathrooms and had a coach running to and from all trains, all for a rate of $2 per night.
By that time, the city had grown and there were seven hotels in the city. To keep in competition with the other hotels, Grant House quickly found its niche.
Parlor concerts were held there with an admittance of 35 cents. The Literary Society met there every Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. sharp: admittance was 10 cents at the door, and most of the upper crust of Kenosha were members.
Name changing begins
After more than 25 years, the hotel changed hands. This event started the revolving door of managements and names, moving in a whirl.
It became the Eichelman Hotel in 1903 and for six years it was run by partners Henry L. Eichelman and Myron Hale. Then M.G. McGeehan took over the proprietorship for a short stint.
About 1912 under the management of Thomas Borup, the name was changed to the Hotel Borup. But that didn’t last long. By 1916, the name was changed again, this time to the Hotel Maywood run by E.F. Maywood.
There was an item in the Kenosha Evening News of Jan. 19, 1919, which announced that local theater mogul Charles Pacini had taken a 99-year lease on the property. Pacini had shown the first successful “moving picture show” in Kenosha a decade earlier and owned a number of small theaters here.
The article read: “He proposed to erect a new theater building on the site. The present building, known in history as the old Grant House and then the Eichelman and now the Maywood, will be torn down to make room for a new five-story building.” The property’s estimated value was $100,000.
At five stories, it would have been the tallest building of its kind in town. But it never came to be.
Pacini name became front-page news when he was shot in his garage near one of his theaters in August 1920 and died the next day.
Hotel Maywood was the name on the shingle when the building was torn down in 1921 or 1922. Instead, the land was leased for 99 years to Samuel Schwartz. There he built an office and storefront building costing approximately $150,000. It still stands today.
