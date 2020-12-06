OLD KENOSHA: Grant House a place to rest your head

When coming into a new town, a 19th century traveler in Wisconsin was usually dusty, hungry and tired. Whether on horseback, in a wagon or stagecoach, traveling was a tedious activity that most people didn’t enjoy.

If you had business in Madison, it would take you more than two days by horse from Kenosha to get there.

Even after the coming of the railroad to Kenosha, finding a comfortable place lay your head was always the first order of business when you reached your destination.

Levi Grant, who came to Wisconsin in 1836, knew this to be true.

The 26-year-old Scotsman first settled in Bristol, farming 300 acres for 20 years. He then migrated into the city and established a lumber business. The enterprise became L. Grant and Son when his boy Emory joined him in the venture in 1868.

But the name of Levi Grant became known to travelers all over the Great Lakes area when he built the Grant House in the heart of Kenosha in 1875.

The move was economically bold. The country was in the middle of a depression and locally, business was probably the worst in the city’s history except for the Great Depression in the 1930s.