OLD KENOSHA: Newspaper man “Brownie” was the pathfinder

The Milwaukee Journal Tour Club’s publication “The Call of the Open Road” contained the most complete Wisconsin touring information available in the years 1922 to 1933.
But it wouldn’t have been possible if not for the driving force, quite literally, of William Wallace Rowland, AKA “Brownie”.
Readers of the Milwaukee Journal became familiar with Brownie when he was a sports writer for the daily newspaper. Over his 54-year career, he was a staff photographer, city editor, assistant managing editor, automobile editor and eventually a vice-president of the publication before his death in 1944.
In addition, he was the director of the MJTC from its inception.
Brownie drove over 30,000 miles on Wisconsin roads each year to give first hand reports of road conditions and include them in the annual “Call of the Open Road”.
One of the features of the publication were the State Highway “Logs”, indicating surfaces (earth, gravel, macadam or concrete), connections and mileages of all state and federal highways in Wisconsin.
In 1923, Highway 50 was concrete from Kenosha’s city streets to about County Trunk B near Silver Lake. From there west an auto would run roughshod on gravel 20+ miles to Delavan. Four years later, it was concrete all the way out to Delavan.
In 1928, the fastest lawful speed was 40 miles per hour, but road surfaces of gravel and earth made traveling at that speed unsafe.
In fact, when you got away from the southeastern part of Wisconsin, there were few concrete roads. Even the Federal Highways were part gravel south of Madison.
Here’s a good example: State Highway 70, which in 1937 runs 207.6 miles from Eagle River west across the state to Grantsburg near the Minnesota border. It’s gravel with spots of earthen road including 40 straight miles on dirt between the Vilas County Line and Sawyer County Line.
Great resource for anglers
In the Wisconsin Lakes Directory pages, the guide listed most every lake and its location in Wisconsin and what type of fish – Large Mouth Bass, Small Mouth Bass, Walleyed Pike, Great Northern Pike or Muskellunge – could be found there.
(I say “most every lake” because while it listed Kenosha County Lakes of Paddock, Powers, Silver Lakes, the twin lakes of Elizabeth and Marie/Mary were omitted.)
There were also a two-page listing of all the golf courses in the state.
It’s hard to read one of these maps because the number and letter designations for many of the roads have changed over the years.