OLD KENOSHA: Newspaper man “Brownie” was the pathfinder

The Milwaukee Journal Tour Club’s publication “The Call of the Open Road” contained the most complete Wisconsin touring information available in the years 1922 to 1933.

But it wouldn’t have been possible if not for the driving force, quite literally, of William Wallace Rowland, AKA “Brownie”.

Readers of the Milwaukee Journal became familiar with Brownie when he was a sports writer for the daily newspaper. Over his 54-year career, he was a staff photographer, city editor, assistant managing editor, automobile editor and eventually a vice-president of the publication before his death in 1944.

In addition, he was the director of the MJTC from its inception.

Brownie drove over 30,000 miles on Wisconsin roads each year to give first hand reports of road conditions and include them in the annual “Call of the Open Road”.

One of the features of the publication were the State Highway “Logs”, indicating surfaces (earth, gravel, macadam or concrete), connections and mileages of all state and federal highways in Wisconsin.