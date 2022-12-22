Old Kenosha: Oh Christmas tree, complete with asbestos and water pails

For those who celebrate Christmas, the beloved symbol that hits all our senses is the Christmas tree.

What infant hasn’t gazed at the colorful lights. Kids practically vibrate as they help decorate the tree. Boomers dig into totes to pull out ancient ornaments from the disco era.

And if you get a live tree, the smell of evergreen branches is the unmistakable sign that Christmas is near.

Bringing a live Christmas tree into your home was a lot more dangerous in the years before technology brought us affordable electric strings of lights. Trees illuminated with candles, as was the custom, were a real danger.

In the Dec. 5, 1912 edition, a Kenosha Evening News editor pointed out the inconsistencies of proper, practical, safety-conscience parents at the holiday season.

“And yet at holiday time parents who try to keep their children free from even the possibility of danger will install in the heart of their homes, where it is sure to be the center attraction for the little ones, the most flammable thing that ever enter it – the ordinary evergreen Christmas tree.

“While it grows more dry and dangerous in the warm rooms, they drape it with cotton for snow, tissue paper loops and tinsel for decorations, stick candles all over it, hang up toys that every child will grab for and then trust to luck and providence for safety from a hazard that may prove as dangerous and as deadly as a rattlesnake or an open keg of gunpowder.”

Candles the biggest hazard

Perhaps the most egregious holiday fire here in that era took place on Christmas Eve 1903 when north side resident Gusta Johnson was dressed as Santa Claus to pass out gifts to the young ones in her family when her white cotton beard caught fire from a candle-lit tree.

She was severely burned upon her face and arms, but survived.

Institutions, as well as residences here suffered such instances.

On Christmas morning in 1906 the Christmas Tree inside St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church at the northeast corner of Library Square caught fire but was quickly extinguished without damage to congregants or property.

Electric lights a long time in coming

While it is true that Thomas Edison's assistant, Edward Johnson, came up with the idea of electric lights for Christmas trees in 1882 and these lights were first mass-produced in 1890, it took nearly 20 years until electric lights on Christmas trees came into Kenosha homes.

By 1910, ads for electric Christmas Tree lights were appearing in the Kenosha Evening News, but they were pricey, costing $2.40 for an eight-lamp string to $4.25 for a 16-lamp string. (Considering that you could get a low-end kitchen gas stove for the price of four large strings of lights, it was out of many families’ price range.)

In 1914, Kenosha Police Chief Henry A. Isermann followed the lead of the State Fire Marshall and offered safety tips to the public which included using asbestos instead of cotton to represent snow in decorating Christmas tree.

Asbestos, sheet tin or zinc was to be placed under every Christmas tree to catch candle dripping.

Sounds like crazy talk, knowing what we do about the danger of inhaling cancer causing asbestos fibers.

Isermann’s instructions also included:

Do not decorate your Christmas tree with paper, cotton or celluloid ornaments. Celluloid is not only flammable, but also explosive and dangerous.

Light, flammable decorations make fires easy to start and easy to spread. A match, a gas flame or an electrical defect may do it.

Watch smokers. Do not permit them to light cigars or cigarettes near decorations.

Do not let children light or relight candles while parents are not present. They frequently set fire to their clothing instead.

Have pails of water handy.

Despite Isermann’s warnings, two days after Christmas that year, there was a fire incident that showed just how fast and flammable a domicile can be.

At the home of William Hubble, Mrs. Hubble was lighting the candles on their tree to show her niece, when one candle burning too low caught fire to the tree. In seconds the tree with it’s mass of decorations was engulfed in flames.

Neighbors alerted to the fire entered to help. Before the fire department arrived they had it mostly under control, but not before the blaze spread to the curtains and rugs.

Wind a culprit in downtown

Merchants in downtown were quite pleased with their decorations in 1913. Stores on Main Street (Sixth Avenue today) all had decorated Christmas trees lit with electric lights.

That is until Christmas Eve around 6 p.m., when a nor’easter wind mowed down the trees, leaving the place looking like a pine forest hit by a cyclone.

In several places, the fall of the trees resulted in broken bulbs on the electric strings of lights, and the live wires were sputtering electricity from their ends.

After numerous complaints, the Wisconsin Electric Company set out a crew out to remove the wires from the trees.

Even today holiday mishaps can come in many forms, but at the home of Charles P. Wallig in Somers on Christmas Eve 1913, an incident occurred that certainly must have gone into the annuals of family lore.

(The city limits had not encroached upon Somers much beyond 22nd Avenue at that time.)

It was reported in the newspaper that “one of the young lady relatives of Mr. and Mrs. Wallig decided to play Santa Claus and her trip through the chimney resulted in her clothing catching fire. She was not seriously burned.”