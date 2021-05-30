 Skip to main content
OLD KENOSHA: The Milwaukee Journal Tour Club mapped the way 100 years ago
OLD KENOSHA

OLD KENOSHA: The Milwaukee Journal Tour Club mapped the way 100 years ago

With the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, people are anxious to hit the road and travel.

The urge to see the country was probably no less popular 100 years ago when the automobile had become a staple of transportation.

Back then, one Wisconsin company arguably did more than any other entity to boost state tourism: The Milwaukee Journal newspaper.

The Journal established The Milwaukee Journal Travel Bureau in it’s lobby by 1922, serving residents who needed help planning their trips. This bureau became the publisher of a plethora of maps and in turn gave birth to the motorists’ Milwaukee Journal Travel Club.

Before this time, travel was something only the wealthy could afford, but in the 20’s people had the time and money to travel. More importantly, they had the family automobile.

Here, automobile production at the Nash plant gave Kenoshans a bigger incentive to join in. Mass production brought down the price of automobiles.

President Warren G. Harding signed the Federal Aid Highway Act, which spent $162 million from 1921-23, allowing states to select interstate and inter-county roads that would receive the funds to build infrastructure.

Travel Club's efforts

A driving force in the formation of the Milwaukee Journal Travel Club was the was the promotion of good roads, says John Davidson, 89, of Bristol.

Davidson knows much about the club as he has several of the club’s publications in his massive collection of automobile memorabilia.

Starting in 1922, The Journal offered memberships in the club for $1 a year. Newspaper advertisements bragged that for $1, a purchaser got $3 worth of merchandise.

“For a dollar a year you got all these maps and everything, it was quite a bargain when you think about it,” Davidson said.

There were little incentives dubbed “awards” for joining: pocket tool kits, reliable tire gauges, electric dash cigar lighters, even first-aid kits, emergency gas containers and 16-foot hemp tow ropes. The more memberships you bought for family and friends, the more awards you earned.

The Journal, of course, loved beefing up their mailing list, just as businesses today love collecting emails.

'Open Road' booklets

The real benefit for the members was receiving “The Call of the Open Road” published annually. These booklets, were an invaluable resource to motorists of the day.

By its second year the club boasted that 60,000 copies had found their way into glove boxes and guided over a quarter million motorists through Wisconsin.

Also included in the membership was a triangle-shaped metal license plate topper or plaque.

“I got these (a 1923 topper and booklet) when I got my 1923 Dodge in 1951 from Fred Lavey. That got me into the car hobby. I still have the car today.”

Davidson built his collection, which includes MJTC toppers, publications and maps from 1923 to 1933, through finds at flea markets like 7-Mile Fair in Caledonia and swap meets at car shows,.

His collection, he said, was built over a period of many years and without searching on e-bay and other collectible auction websites.

+9 
DIANE GILES

Diane Giles

Newspaper man “Brownie” was the pathfinder

The Milwaukee Journal Tour Club’s publication “The Call of the Open Road” contained the most complete Wisconsin touring information available in the years 1922 to 1933.

But it wouldn’t have been possible if not for the driving force, quite literally, of William Wallace Rowland, AKA “Brownie”.

Readers of the Milwaukee Journal became familiar with Brownie when he was a sports writer for the daily newspaper. Over his 54-year career, he was a staff photographer, city editor, assistant managing editor, automobile editor and eventually a vice-president of the publication before his death in 1944.

In addition, he was the director of the MJTC from its inception.

Brownie drove over 30,000 miles on Wisconsin roads each year to give first hand reports of road conditions and include them in the annual “Call of the Open Road”.

One of the features of the publication were the State Highway “Logs”, indicating surfaces (earth, gravel, macadam or concrete), connections and mileages of all state and federal highways in Wisconsin.

In 1923, Highway 50 was concrete from Kenosha’s city streets to about County Trunk B near Silver Lake. From there west an auto would run roughshod on gravel 20+ miles to Delavan. Four years later, it was concrete all the way out to Delavan.

In 1928, the fastest lawful speed was 40 miles per hour, but road surfaces of gravel and earth made traveling at that speed unsafe.

In fact, when you got away from the southeastern part of Wisconsin, there were few concrete roads. Even the Federal Highways were part gravel south of Madison.

Here’s a good example: State Highway 70, which in 1937 runs 207.6 miles from Eagle River west across the state to Grantsburg near the Minnesota border. It’s gravel with spots of earthen road including 40 straight miles on dirt between the Vilas County Line and Sawyer County Line.

Great resource for anglers

In the Wisconsin Lakes Directory pages, the guide listed most every lake and its location in Wisconsin and what type of fish – Large Mouth Bass, Small Mouth Bass, Walleyed Pike, Great Northern Pike or Muskellunge – could be found there.

(I say “most every lake” because while it listed Kenosha County Lakes of Paddock, Powers, Silver Lakes, the twin lakes of Elizabeth and Marie/Mary were omitted.)

There were also a two-page listing of all the golf courses in the state.

It’s hard to read one of these maps because the number and letter designations for many of the roads have changed over the years.

Most notable of these was Highway 15 that runs north and south through Kenosha County. It was numbered by the feds, as it crossed the state line into Illinois. The name of that highway was changed in 1952 when it was christened Highway 32.

