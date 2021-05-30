OLD KENOSHA: The Milwaukee Journal Tour Club mapped the way 100 years ago

With the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, people are anxious to hit the road and travel.
The urge to see the country was probably no less popular 100 years ago when the automobile had become a staple of transportation.
Back then, one Wisconsin company arguably did more than any other entity to boost state tourism: The Milwaukee Journal newspaper.
The Journal established The Milwaukee Journal Travel Bureau in it’s lobby by 1922, serving residents who needed help planning their trips. This bureau became the publisher of a plethora of maps and in turn gave birth to the motorists’ Milwaukee Journal Travel Club.
Before this time, travel was something only the wealthy could afford, but in the 20’s people had the time and money to travel. More importantly, they had the family automobile.
Here, automobile production at the Nash plant gave Kenoshans a bigger incentive to join in. Mass production brought down the price of automobiles.
President Warren G. Harding signed the Federal Aid Highway Act, which spent $162 million from 1921-23, allowing states to select interstate and inter-county roads that would receive the funds to build infrastructure.
Travel Club's efforts
A driving force in the formation of the Milwaukee Journal Travel Club was the was the promotion of good roads, says John Davidson, 89, of Bristol.
Davidson knows much about the club as he has several of the club’s publications in his massive collection of automobile memorabilia.
Starting in 1922, The Journal offered memberships in the club for $1 a year. Newspaper advertisements bragged that for $1, a purchaser got $3 worth of merchandise.
“For a dollar a year you got all these maps and everything, it was quite a bargain when you think about it,” Davidson said.
There were little incentives dubbed “awards” for joining: pocket tool kits, reliable tire gauges, electric dash cigar lighters, even first-aid kits, emergency gas containers and 16-foot hemp tow ropes. The more memberships you bought for family and friends, the more awards you earned.
The Journal, of course, loved beefing up their mailing list, just as businesses today love collecting emails.
'Open Road' booklets
The real benefit for the members was receiving “The Call of the Open Road” published annually. These booklets, were an invaluable resource to motorists of the day.
By its second year the club boasted that 60,000 copies had found their way into glove boxes and guided over a quarter million motorists through Wisconsin.
Also included in the membership was a triangle-shaped metal license plate topper or plaque.
“I got these (a 1923 topper and booklet) when I got my 1923 Dodge in 1951 from Fred Lavey. That got me into the car hobby. I still have the car today.”
Davidson built his collection, which includes MJTC toppers, publications and maps from 1923 to 1933, through finds at flea markets like 7-Mile Fair in Caledonia and swap meets at car shows,.
His collection, he said, was built over a period of many years and without searching on e-bay and other collectible auction websites.