OLD KENOSHA: The Milwaukee Journal Tour Club mapped the way 100 years ago

With the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, people are anxious to hit the road and travel.

The urge to see the country was probably no less popular 100 years ago when the automobile had become a staple of transportation.

Back then, one Wisconsin company arguably did more than any other entity to boost state tourism: The Milwaukee Journal newspaper.

The Journal established The Milwaukee Journal Travel Bureau in it’s lobby by 1922, serving residents who needed help planning their trips. This bureau became the publisher of a plethora of maps and in turn gave birth to the motorists’ Milwaukee Journal Travel Club.

Before this time, travel was something only the wealthy could afford, but in the 20’s people had the time and money to travel. More importantly, they had the family automobile.

Here, automobile production at the Nash plant gave Kenoshans a bigger incentive to join in. Mass production brought down the price of automobiles.

President Warren G. Harding signed the Federal Aid Highway Act, which spent $162 million from 1921-23, allowing states to select interstate and inter-county roads that would receive the funds to build infrastructure.

Travel Club's efforts