OLD KENOSHA: Years ago Kenosha had two interurban electric railways

Kenosha recently celebrated Kenosha Streetcar Day, a day, Kenoshan Bob Faelak, 75, thinks should be a national holiday.

He told me so earlier this month when I visited him to learn about electric railways in Kenosha during the mid-20th century.

Faelak, who serves on the board of the Kenosha Streetcar Society, has had a lifelong interest in everything and anything to do with rails.

“I rode the North Shore and the old Milwaukee Street cars all through my youth,” he said. “To me, this was fun almost every day after school. It was not fun riding a bus.”

The North Shore Line was the electric railway that ran from Milwaukee to Chicago through Racine, Kenosha and Waukegan, Ill.. It’s the one that most elder locals born in the 40s and 50s remember.

Another, older interurban electric railway, the Milwaukee-Racine-Kenosha Line, better know as the MRK, ran to the north from our city. This later was upgraded to the Rapid Transit.

Semantically, both of these electric railways were interurban, since the transit lines went between cities, but Faelak only heard the MRK labeled as the interurban.

The North Shore was really high speed, he said, traveling up to 90 mph through the countryside, while the Rapid Transit management kept the speeds of the MRK cars down to 60 mph.

These were clean running, electric railway services with neither soot nor cinders.

MRK Rapid Transit

The Milwaukee-Racine-Kenosha line of The Milwaukee Electric Railway and Light Co. opened for service between South Milwaukee and the northern Kenosha city limits on June, 1, 1897.

Out in the sticks, the rail system operated along the side of the road, like most interurban lines. MRK trains operated on the side of Highway 15, a highway that was subsequently renamed Highway 42 and finally Highway 32.

Coming to the Kenosha city limits, the earliest station was on Milwaukee Avenue (Seventh Avenue) at about 38th Street. The Kenosha Electric Railway met the MRK a few feet from the station and took passengers the remaining way into downtown.

But in 1912 for the period of about a year, the MRK acquired control of KER and people no longer had to transfer cars. The city leaders were miffed and forbid them on our local tracks. That wasn’t resolved until 1921.

As the years rolled along, the service improved with better service and cars.

In the early 1920s it cost 90 cents to ride from Kenosha to Milwaukee. By 1929 there were 16 trains running daily Monday through Sunday, one every hour outbound and inbound starting at 6:09 am, the last train leaving Kenosha at 9:19 pm

It was a 2 hour, 42 minute ride through all 22 stops.

When the line became “Rapid Transit,” it took only one hour and 11 minutes to make the six stops to Milwaukee.

The project to convert the MRK into a Rapid Transit system began in the mid-1920s. For Racine and Kenosha that meant acquiring a new right-of-way a little further west of Highway 32.

The MRK had food service for about two years and you could get eggs for breakfast and steak dinners at suppertime.

The rebuilding of the MRK was completed on April 17, 1932, terrible timing as the Great Depression was sinking deeper. The new Kenosha station at 55th Street on Eighth Avenue was built that year.

Faelak never got to ride the MRK. He wasn’t born until a month after the last run to Kenosha on Sept. 13, 1947; that is when the segment between Racine and Kenosha was abandoned and the service transferred to motor buses of the Kenosha Motor Coach Lines.

On the last day of that year, the remaining portion of rail to Milwaukee met the same fate.

The North Shore

The roots of the North Shore go back to 1894 when an electric trolley line ran between Waukegan and Lake Bluff in northern Illinois. It slowly was extended and by 1905, it had become the Chicago and Milwaukee Electric Railway.

In 1916, Chicago utilities tycoon Samuel Insull acquired the line. Under his leadership, it only took four years until the North Shore stretched from Chicago’s Loop to downtown Milwaukee.

By the late 1920s, its tracks were among the best-built of any interurban’s, its trains consistently clocked among the fastest, and its parlor-observation and dining cars ranked among the most luxurious.

The tracks ran through Kenosha entering the city at what is now 30th Avenue on the south end and crossing 22nd Avenue to the east at 18th Street heading towards Racine.

When the tracks were built, they were on the west end of the city, the western city limits ending at about 30th Avenue.

The Nash automobile factory grew up around the tracks so they ran right between the factory buildings. A covered walkway was built high over the tracks between the buildings for employees to cross safely.

In 1922, at the height of its strong expansion, the line built a new Kenosha depot at 63rd Street and 27th Avenue, now the Chavez Learning Station, home of the Head Start program.

From here, it was a little over an hour ride to the Loop in Chicago and heading north it was less than 45 minutes to Milwaukee, at Sixth and Clybourn.

In 1941, the four-car Electroliner was introduced, making the 95-mile run from Milwaukee to Chicago in 105 minutes. Two of these trains made five trips daily.

Personal connection

Born in Milwaukee, Faelak and his family took trips to Chicago to visit relatives in the 1950s and 1960s. “Never, ever, ever did we go to Chicago any other way but the North Shore,” he said.

He and his family ate aboard the Electroliner, which had a popular menu including the famous Electroburger, in the tavern-lounge car. They served a sumptuous fare right up until the very last day.

Faelak remembers the North Shore’s last run ending in the bitter cold early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 21, 1963. He was 15 years old.

“I made two round trips to Chicago on that Saturday and Sunday and had kind of a bad attitude in life ever since,” Faelak said, shaking his head. “How could you do away with something so good, serving so many people with such efficiency?”