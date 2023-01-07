 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Old Oaks Dental to hold 17th annual blood drive

  • 0

Old Oaks Dental will host its 17th annual blood drive in its office, located at 9809 39th Ave. suite 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments are preferred. To book an appointment, call 877-232-4376 or visit tinyurl.com/oldoaks1723.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert