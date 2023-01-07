Old Oaks Dental to hold 17th annual blood drive

Old Oaks Dental will host its 17th annual blood drive in its office, located at 9809 39th Ave. suite 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Appointments are preferred. To book an appointment, call 877-232-4376 or visit tinyurl.com/oldoaks1723.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jillian Craig
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today