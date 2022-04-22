Olive is a sweet and playful girl. She can be a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly.... View on PetFinder
Kenosha Police are conducting a death investigation following an incident on Green Bay Road on Sunday afternoon.
The students need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.
Two people were shot in gunfire that erupted near Forest Park early Sunday.
A 32-year-old Arlington Heights, Ill., woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly man in Pleasant Prairie.
An Illinois woman already facing numerous charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court for allegedly causing a scene in a Walmart parking lot last …
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The investigation of a Village of Pleasant Prairie Department of Public Works employee on administrative leave has been tur…
A woman suffered serious injuries after she reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle in the 6900 block of Highway 50 early Sunday.
The Wisconsin State Patrol in cooperation with the Kenosha and Racine Sheriffs Departments will be working a special traffic enforcement detai…
A Kenosha father said he would offer the City of Kenosha and its insurance carrier financial indemnification from any lawsuits he should win a…
Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza after a roughly two-year hiatus.
