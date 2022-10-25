On the Agenda for Oct. 26

Kenosha Wrestling Club

Tremper High School Wrestling and Kenosha Youth Wrestling Club will have an open registration from Wednesday Nov. 16 through March 22, 2023 for students from kindergarten through eighth grade currently residing in Tremper High School boundary.

The club will feature quality instruction from UW-Parkside wrestlers as well as Tremper High School coaches and wrestlers.

Practices will take place every Monday and Wednesday from 6:15-7:45 p.m. at the Tremper High School wrestling room. A club t-shirt will be provided and equipment is available for checkout.

The cost is $175 and discounts will apply for multiple siblings. A USA Wrestling card will be included.

For any questions, please call Tremper wrestling coach Joel Dutton at 262-237-0354. For more information, go to: tinyurl.com/86pbnc89.