On The Air for April 14

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Kentucky at Missouri, ESPNU; Auburn at Mississippi St., SECN.

9 p.m.: Oregon at Washington, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

Noon: NCAA Championships: Afternoon Session, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN2.

5 p.m.: NCAA Championships: Evening Session, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN2.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Virginia at Duke, ACCN.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia, ACCN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.: Stanford at California, PAC-12N; Mississippi St. at Alabama, SECN.

7 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona, ESPN2; Oregon St. at Washington, PAC-12N.

GOLF

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., TGC.

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Second Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, BSWis.

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR LA Angels at Texas (7 p.m.), MLBN.

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: G League Final: Rio Grande Valley at Delaware, Championship, Game 2, ESPNEWS.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas, ESPN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:30 a.m.: NRL: North Queensland at Canberra, FS2.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Friday): Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Friday): Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain, TENNIS.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Drews, Dallas, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Lichtman, Dallas, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, ESPN (94.5 FM).

7:40 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Colorado, WSCR (670 AM).

