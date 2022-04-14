On The Air for April 15

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE:
11 a.m.: FAP vs. Cape Town (tape delay), NBATV.
12:30 p.m.: Cobra Sport vs. Cape Town, NBATV.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan St., ESPNU; Oregon at Washington, PAC-12N.
6 p.m.: Clemson at Wake Forest, ACCN; Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN2; LSU at Arkansas, SECN.
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Iowa, BTN.
9 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA, ESPN2.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.: NC Central at Norfolk St., ESPNU.
Noon: Alabama St. at Jackson St., ESPNU; Georgia at Missouri, SECN.
4 p.m.: Syracuse at Louisville, ACCN.
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN.
6:30 p.m.: Providence at UConn, FS1.
7 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona, ESPNU.
8 p.m.: Oregon St. at Washington, PAC-12N.
9 p.m.: UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, ESPNU.
10 p.m.: Stanford at California, PAC-12N.
GOLF
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., TGC.
6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Bellator 277: McKee vs. Freire, San Jose, Calif., SHO.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Arizona at NY Mets, MLBN.
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, BSWis.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Atlanta at Cleveland, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Western Conference Play-In Round: New Orleans at LA Clippers, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Winnipeg at Florida, NHLN.
NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Challenge Cup Group Stage: Houston at Kansas City, Group C, CBSSN.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain, Tennis.
5 a.m.: Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain, Tennis.
4 a.m. (Saturday): Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Saturday): Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain, Tennis.
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Lichtman vs. Team Drews, Dallas, FS2.
9 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
7:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Colorado, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Atlanta at Cleveland, ESPN (94.5 FM).
9 p.m.: Western Conference Play-In Round: New Orleans at LA Clippers, ESPN (94.5 FM).