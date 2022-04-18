On The Air for April 19

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
7 a.m.: Petro de Luanda vs. FAP (Taped), NBATV.
11 a.m.: Espoir Fukash vs. Zamalek (Taped), NBATV.
12:30 p.m.: Espoir Fukash vs. Cape Town, NBATV.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: Kentucky at Louisville, ACCN.
6 p.m.: Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M, SECN.
7 p.m.: Campbell at North Carolina, ACCN; BYU at Utah, PAC-12N.
8 p.m.: Arizona at Creighton, CBSSN.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.: Loyola (Md.) at Georgetown, CBSSN.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan St., BTN; UC Davis at California, PAC-12N.
GOLF
2 p.m.: PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR San Francisco at NY Mets, MLBN.
6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, BSWis.
9 p.m.: Atlanta at LA Dodgers, TBS.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2, TNT.
7:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2, NBATV.
9 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
9 p.m.: Los Angeles at Anaheim, ESPN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.: The German Cup: SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal, ESPN2.
2 p.m.: Coppa Italia: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2, CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, USA.
TENNIS
3 a.m.: Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m.: Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
4 a.m. (Wednesday): Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Wednesday): Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WMVP (1000 AM).
6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
6:40 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.: Burlington at Union Grove, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/burlingtonatuniongrovebaseball4-19-22 or on the Mixlr app (click on Listen and enter DGSports in the search box), available free for iOS or Android.