On The Air for April 2

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1.
9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1.
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Kansas, Final Four, New Orleans, TBS; NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Kansas, Final Four, New Orleans (Final Four TeamCast), TNT; NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Kansas, Final Four, New Orleans (Final Four TeamCast), TRU.
7:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Final Four, New Orleans, TBS; NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Final Four, New Orleans (Final Four TeamCast), TNT; NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Final Four, New Orleans (Final Four TeamCast), TRU.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: WNIT Tournament: Seton Hall at S. Dakota St., Championship, CBSSN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Michigan Spring Game: From Ann Arbor, Mich., BTN.
GOLF
11 a.m.: Women's Amateur: The Augusta National, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga., NBC.
Noon: PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course, San Antonio, TGC.
2:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, Second Round, Grand Bear Golf Club, Saucier, Miss., TGC; PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course, San Antonio, NBC.
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club - Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Rancho Mirage, Calif., TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
11 a.m.: GEICO Nationals: TBD, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla., ESPN.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)
9 a.m.: GEICO Nationals: TBD, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla., ESPN2.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
3 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.
5 p.m.: The Florida Derby: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla., CNBC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla., MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Atlanta, NBATV.
7 p.m.: Miami at Chicago, NBCSCH.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
11:30 a.m.: Florida at New Jersey, NHLN.
2 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Colorado, ABC.
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Carolina, BSWis; Montreal at Tampa Bay, NHLN.
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Liverpool, USA.
9 a.m.: Premier League: Aston Villa at Wolverhampton, CNBC; Premier League: Brentford at Chelsea, USA.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United, USA.
3 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC, Group B, CBS.
TENNIS
Noon: Miami Open-WTA Final, Tennis.
2:30 p.m.: Miami Open-ATP Doubles Final, Tennis.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, WOKY (920 AM).
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., WOKY (920 AM).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Kansas, Final Four, New Orleans, WRNW (97.3 FM).
7:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Final Four, New Orleans, WRNW (97.3 FM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz., WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Miami at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).