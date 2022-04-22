On The Air for April 23

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m.: Formula 1: The Sprint, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy, ESPN.

10 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1.

Noon: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1.

2 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Round 15, Foxborough, Mass., NBC.

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FOX.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SECN.

3:30 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Mississippi, ESPN2.

5 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Boston College, ACCN.

7 p.m.: Maryland at Illinois, BTN; Arizona St. at Arizona, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: Clemson at Florida St., ACCN; LSU at Georgia, ESPNU.

1:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Florida, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: Mississippi at South Carolina, SECN.

4 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi St., SECN.

5 p.m.: Northwestern at Indiana, BTN.

6 p.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M, SECN.

6:30 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma St., ESPN2.

GOLF

7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas, TGC.

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, TGC.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

2:30 p.m.: U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany, NHLN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9:30 p.m.: Bellator 279: Cyborg vs. Blencowe, Honolulu, SHO.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Cleveland at NY Yankees, MLBN.

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia, BSWis; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, FS1.

7:30 p.m.: LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

1 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 4, TNT.

3:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 4, TNT.

6:40 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 3, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 4, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

11:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Detroit, NHLN.

2 p.m.: NY Rangers at Boston, ABC.

6 p.m.: Nashville at Tampa Bay, NHLN.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, USA.

8 a.m.: Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia, CBSSN.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City, CNBC; Premier League: Watford at Manchester City, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich, ABC; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford, NBC.

Noon: NWSL Challenge Cup: Group Stage: Washington at North Carolina, Group A, CBS.

4 p.m.: MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC, ESPN.

UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE

11 a.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala., FOX.

6 p.m.: Birmingham vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala., FS1.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, WOKY (920 AM).

AUTO RACING

Noon: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia, ESPN (94.5 FM); Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WMVP (1000 AM).

