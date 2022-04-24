 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for April 25

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: Missouri at Kentucky, SECN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee, BSWis.

6 p.m.: Boston at Toronto, MLBN.

9 p.m.: Cleveland at LA Angels (joined in progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 4, TNT.

7 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 5, NBATV.

8:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 5, TNT.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, USA.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

2:50 p.m.: CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Puerto Rico vs. U.S., Group B, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic, FS2.

5:50 p.m.: CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Panama vs. Mexico, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, FS2.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m.: Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

4 a.m. (Tuesday): Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Tuesday): Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

