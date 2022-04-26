On The Air for April 27

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: George Mason at Virginia, ACCN.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh, First Round, South Bend, Ind., ACCN.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.: UConn at Boston College, ACCN.
6 p.m.: Lamar at Texas A&M, SECN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: NY Mets at St. Louis, MLBN.
3 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Arizona (Joined in Progress), MLBN.
5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, BSWis plus.
6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLBN.
9 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Oakland at San Francisco OR Cleveland at LA Angels (Joined in Progress), MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 5, TNT.
9 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 5, TNT.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
4:30 a.m. (Thursday): NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Brisbane, FS2.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Liverpool, Semifinal Leg 1, CBS.
9:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle FC at Pumas UNAM, Final Leg 1, FS1.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2:50 p.m.: CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Group B, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, FS2.
5:50 p.m.: CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, FS2.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m.: Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.
4 a.m. (Thursday): Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Thursday): Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ESPN (540 AM).
6:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago, WMVP (1000 AM).
6:20 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 5, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7:30 p.m.: Vegas at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).