On The Air for April 3

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Texas at Chicago, NHLN.

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped), FS1.

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FOX.

5 p.m.: MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina (Taped), CNBC.

6 p.m.: NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped), FS1.

11 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (Taped), CNBC.

Midnight (Monday): FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Agueda, Portugal (Taped), CBSSN.

BOWLING

Noon: PBA: The USBC Masters, Las Vegas, FOX.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College, ACCN.

Noon: Northwestern at Indiana, BTN; Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

2:30 p.m.: 3X3U National Championship: Day 3, New Orleans, ESPN2.

3 p.m.: HBCU All-Star Game: From New Orleans, CBS.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, National Championship, Minneapolis, ESPN; NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, National Championship, Minneapolis (The Bird & Taurasi Show), ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, National Championship, Minneapolis (Second Spectrum), ESPNU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: Louisville Spring Game: From Louisville, Ky., ACCN.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Johns Hopkins at Rutgers, BTN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: Illinois at Minnesota, ESPN2; Mississippi St. at Tennessee, SECN.

1 p.m.: South Carolina at Missouri, SECN.

2 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA, PAC-12N.

3 p.m.: Georgia at Alabama, SECN.

4 p.m.: Utah at Stanford, PAC-12N.

CURLING (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.: World Championship: Switzerland vs. South Korea, Gold-Medal Game, Prince George, B.C. (Taped), CNBC.

GOLF

7 a.m.: Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals (Juniors): From Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga., TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course, San Antonio, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, Final Round, Grand Bear Golf Club, Saucier, Miss., TGC; PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course, San Antonio. NBC.

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club - Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Rancho Mirage, Calif., TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Noon: High-School Basketball Skills Competition: From New Orleans (Taped), CBS.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

3:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: MLR: Houston at Austin, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Spring Training: Miami vs. NY Mets, Saint Lucie, Fla., MLBN.

3 p.m.: Spring Training: Texas at Milwaukee, Bally Sports Wisconsin; Colorado vs. Chicago White Sox, Glendale, Ariz., MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Noon: Dallas at Milwaukee, ABC.

2:30 p.m.: Denver at LA Lakers, ABC.

6 p.m.: Miami at Toronto, NBATV.

8:30 p.m.: New Orleans at LA Clippers, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

3 p.m.: NY Islanders at New Jersey, TNT.

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at NY Rangers, NHLN.

RODEO

11 a.m.: PBR: The First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard Last Cowboy Standing, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), CBS.

7 p.m.: PBR: The First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard Last Cowboy Standing, Round 3 & Championship Round, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 a.m.: SPFL: Celtic at Rangers, CBSSN.

8 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at West Ham United, USA.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, USA.

1:45 p.m.: Serie A: Inter Milan at Juventus, CBSSN.

3:30 p.m.: MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland, FS1.

SWIMMING

11:30 a.m.: The Open Water Nationals: Championships, Fort Myers Beach, Fla., NBC.

TENNIS

Noon: Miami Open-ATP Final, WTA Doubles Final, TENNIS.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

5 p.m.: Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Texas at Milwaukee, ESPN (94.5 FM); Colorado vs. Chicago White Sox, Glendale, Ariz., WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Noon: Dallas at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Arizona at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

