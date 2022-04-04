 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for April 5

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Georgia at Clemson, ACCN.

8 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at UCLA, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.: Penn St. at Ohio St., BTN.

4 p.m.: Northwestern at Notre Dame, ACCN.

4:30 p.m.: Penn St. at Ohio St., BTN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Spring Training: Detroit vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla., MLBN.

2 p.m.: Spring Training, Kansas City at Milwaukee, Phoenix, Bally Sports Wisconsin.

3 p.m.: Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz., MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at Phoenix, NBATV.

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Eastern Conference Playoff: Long Island at Delaware, Quarterfinal, ESPN2.

9:35 p.m.: Western Conference Playoff: Santa Cruz at South Bay, Quarterfinal, ESPN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Manchester City, Quarterfinal Leg 1, CBS.

9 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Pumas UNAM, Semifinal Leg 1, FS1.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

6 p.m.: Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Spring Training, Kansas City at Milwaukee, Phoenix, ESPN (94.5 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).

