On The Air for Aug. 15

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

1 p.m.: AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. U-18 French Select Team (France), Paris, ESPN2.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Switzerland, Group B, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

5 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

9 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Sweden, Group B, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.

6 p.m.: American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Detroit at Cleveland (Game 1), MLBN.

7 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, BSWis; Houston at Chicago White Sox, FS1.

10 p.m.: Seattle at LA Angels (joined in progress), MLBN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, USA.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Washington, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Houston at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

