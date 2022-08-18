On The Air for Aug. 19

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at North Melbourne, FS2.
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Port Adelaide, FS2.
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Watkins Glen 100, Watkins Glen International, New York, FS1.
People are also reading…
7 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn., FS1.
BANANA BALL BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Savannah Party Animals at Savannah Bananas, ESPN2.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: Pacific at California, PAC-12N.
GOLF
11 a.m.: USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del., TGC.
7 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (tape delay), TGC.
9 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (tape delay), TGC.
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Czechia, Semifinal, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.
7 p.m.: World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curaco vs. Aguadulce, Panama, Game 9, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.
2 p.m.: Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Santa Clara, Utah, Game 10, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.
4 p.m.: Little League World Series: Takarazuka, Japan vs. Vancouver, British Columbia, Game 11, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Little League World Series: Massapequa, N.Y. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 12, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, BSWis and MLBN.
9 p.m.: Miami at LA Dodgers, MLBN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Preseason: Carolina at New England, NFLN.
7 p.m.: Preseason: New Orleans at Green Bay, NBC.
9 p.m.: Preseason: Houston at LA Rams, NFLN.
SAILING
5:30 p.m.: SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP, Day 1, Copenhagen, Denmark, CBSSN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy, ESPN.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.: The AMOS Women's French Cup: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Third-Place Match, Toulouse, France, CBSSN.
2 p.m.: The AMOS Women's French Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United, Final, Toulouse, France, CBSSN.
7 p.m.: NWSL: Angel City FC at Kansas City, CBSSN.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.
6 p.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WMVP (1000 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Preseason: New Orleans at Green Bay, WRNW (97.3 FM).