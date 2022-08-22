On The Air for Aug. 23

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Game 25, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
2 p.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Game 26, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
4 p.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: Willemstad, Curacao vs. TBD, Game 27, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: Davenport, Iowa vs. TBD, Game 28, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, MLBN.
6 p.m.: NY Mets at NY Yankees, TBS.
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Houston, MLBN.
9 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, BSWis.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8 p.m.: First Round: Chicago at New York, Game 3, ESPN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1st Game, WSCR (670 AM).
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WMVP (1000 AM).
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2nd Game, WSCR (670 AM).
9 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, WTMJ (620 AM).