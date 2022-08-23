 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPORTS ON TV

On The Air for Aug. 24

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

GOLF

1:30 p.m.: TOUR Championship Charity Challenge: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Little League Baseball World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Game 29, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 30, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

4 p.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Game 31, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Game 32, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: San Francisco at Detroit, MLBN.

3 p.m.: Cleveland at San Diego, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, FS1.

8 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, BSWis.

9 p.m.: Minnesota at Houston (joined in progress), MLBN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:30 a.m. (Thursday): NRL: Parramatta at Brisbane, FS2.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: First Round Playoff: Connecticut at Dallas, Game 3, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, WMVP (1000 AM).

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

8 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, WTMJ (620 AM).

