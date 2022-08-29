 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPORTS ON TV

On The Air for Aug. 30

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Stanford at Florida, SECN.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Herning, Denmark, NHLN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: LA Dodgers at NY Mets, TBS.

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, BSWis.

8:30 p.m.: NY Yankees at LA Angels, MLBN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: Premier League: Everton at Leeds United, USA.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN and ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Toronto, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

