On The Air for Aug. 31

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Thursday): AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final, FS1.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.
2 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.
5 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, BSWis; Houston at Texas, MLBN.
6 p.m.: LA Dodgers at NY Mets, MLBN.
NATIONAL RUGBY LEAGUE
4:45 a.m. (Thursday): Melbourne at Parramatta, FS2.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria, CBSSN.
2 p.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool, USA.
6 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia Union, FS1.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 2, ESPN2.
9 p.m.: Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 2, ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Toronto, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).