 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for Aug. 5

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: AFL Premiership: Essendon at Greater Western Sydney, FS2.

4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Geelong, FS2.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales (tape delay), TGC.

People are also reading…

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., TGC.

5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, TGC.

8:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada (tape delay), TGC.

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Finland, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada, NHLN.

9:30 p.m.: U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Czechia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada, NHLN.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: PLL: Cannons vs. Redwoods, Denver, ESPN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: PFL Playoffs Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, New York, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, Apple TV+.

9 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Green Bay Packers Family Night practice, NBC.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace, USA.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

9:30 p.m.: NWSL: North Carolina at Portland FC, CBSSN.

SOFTBALL

5:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill., ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Harshman, Rosemont, Ill., ESPNU.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals; Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals, Tennis.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Atlanta, CBSSN.

7 p.m.: Washington at Chicago, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Texas, WMVP (1000 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert