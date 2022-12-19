On The Air for Dec. 20

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.: Duke at Wake Forest, ACCN; Georgetown at UConn, FS1.
6 p.m.: Marquette at Providence, CBSSN; Elon at Indiana, BTN; Jackson St. at Alabama, SECN.
7:30 p.m.: Virginia at Miami, ACCN; Seton Hall at Xavier, FS1; Montana St. at Arizona, PAC-12N.
8 p.m.: UIC at Northwestern, BTN; Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ESPNU.
8:30 p.m.: Jumpman Invitational: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN2.
9:30 p.m.: UC San Diego at San Diego St., FS1; Utah Valley at Oregon, PAC-12N.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: Jumpman Invitational: Michigan vs. North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.: The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: E. Michigan vs. San Jose St., Boise, Idaho, ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, Boca Raton, Fla., ESPN.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
4 p.m.: City of Palms Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., ESPNU.
6 p.m.: City of Palms Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., ESPNU.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Golden State at New York, TNT.
9 p.m.: Memphis at Denver, TNT.
NBA G-LEAGUE
2 p.m.: Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Fort Wayne, Las Vegas, NBATV.
7:30 p.m.: Winter Showcase: TBD, Las Vegas, NBATV.
10 p.m.: Winter Showcase: TBD, Las Vegas, NBATV.
10:30 p.m.: Winter Showcase: G-League Ignite vs. Motor City, Las Vegas, ESPN2.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:55 p.m.: SPFL: Rangers at Aberdeen, CBSSN.
TENNIS
8 a.m.: World Tennis League: Hawks vs. Falcons, Tennis.
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: Marquette at Providence, ESPN (94.5 FM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Miami, WSCR (670 AM).