On The Air for Dec. 6

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE
11 a.m.: Tappara at Rogle, NHLN.
1:30 p.m.: Frolunda Gothenburg at Skelleftea AIK, NHLN.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: Oakland at Syracuse, ACCN.
5:30 p.m.: Yale at Butler, FS1.
6 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic: Illinois vs. Texas, New York, ESPN; Georgia at Georgia Tech, ESPN2; Saint Joseph's at Temple, ESPNU; UNC-Greensboro at Arkansas, SECN.
7 p.m.: James Madison at Virginia, ACCN.
7:30 p.m.: NC Central at Marquette, FS1.
8 p.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin, ESPN2; Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma St., ESPNU.
8:30 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic: Iowa vs. Duke, New York, ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at Cleveland, TNT.
9 p.m.: Dallas at Denver, TNT.
NBA G-LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Sioux Falls, NBATV.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: Morocco vs. Spain, Round-of-16, Al Rayyan, Qatar, FOX.
1 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs. Switzerland, Round-of-16, Lusail, Qatar, FOX.
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: NC Central at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM).
8 p.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Chicago at New Jersey, WGN (720 AM).