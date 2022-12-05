 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air

On The Air for Dec. 6

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE

11 a.m.: Tappara at Rogle, NHLN.

1:30 p.m.: Frolunda Gothenburg at Skelleftea AIK, NHLN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Oakland at Syracuse, ACCN.

5:30 p.m.: Yale at Butler, FS1.

People are also reading…

6 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic: Illinois vs. Texas, New York, ESPN; Georgia at Georgia Tech, ESPN2; Saint Joseph's at Temple, ESPNU; UNC-Greensboro at Arkansas, SECN.

7 p.m.: James Madison at Virginia, ACCN.

7:30 p.m.: NC Central at Marquette, FS1.

8 p.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin, ESPN2; Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma St., ESPNU.

8:30 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic: Iowa vs. Duke, New York, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at Cleveland, TNT.

9 p.m.: Dallas at Denver, TNT.

NBA G-LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Sioux Falls, NBATV.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: Morocco vs. Spain, Round-of-16, Al Rayyan, Qatar, FOX.

1 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs. Switzerland, Round-of-16, Lusail, Qatar, FOX.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

7:30 p.m.: NC Central at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM).

8 p.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Chicago at New Jersey, WGN (720 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert