On The Air for Jan. 16

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Georgetown at Villanova, FOX.

1 p.m.: Saint Joseph's at La Salle, CBSSN.

1:30 p.m.: Purdue at Michigan St., FOX.

3 p.m.: George Washington at George Mason, CBSSN.

5 p.m.: Illinois at Minnesota, BTN.

6 p.m.: Syracuse at Miami, ACCN; Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), CBSSN; FAU at W. Kentucky, ESPNU; Morehouse at Howard, FS1.

8 p.m.: UAB at Middle Tennessee, CBSSN; Alcorn St. at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: George Washington at George Mason, CBSSN.

6 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Arkansas, SECN.

10 p.m.: Boise St. at UNLV, CBSSN.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.: Oklahoma at LSU, ESPN2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota St. at Arizona St., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

8 p.m.: Penn at Stanford, PAC-12N.

ECHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.: 2023 All-Star Classic: Cruisers vs. Destroyers, Norfolk, Va., NHLN.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

10 a.m.: GEICO Showcase: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Camden (N.J.), Springfield, Mass., ESPNU.

Noon: GEICO Showcase: Columbus (Fla.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Springfield, Mass., ESPNU.

2 p.m.: GEICO Showcase: Montverde (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.), Springfield, Mass., ESPNU.

4 p.m.: GEICO Showcase: AZ Compass (Ariz.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Springfield, Mass., ESPNU.

ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

3 p.m.: The 2023 BioSteel All-American Game: Team Blue vs. Team White, Plymouth, Mich., NHLN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Noon: Boston at Charlotte, NBATV.

1:30 p.m.: Indiana at Milwaukee, BSWis.

2:30 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta, TNT.

5 p.m.: Phoenix at Memphis, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: Houston at LA Lakers, NBATV.

NBA G-LEAGUE

5 p.m.: Fort Wayne at G-League Ignite, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: NFC Wild Card Playoff: Dallas at Tampa Bay, ABC and ESPN; Super Wild Card with Peyton and Eli, ESPN2.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne (tape delay), ESPN2.

10:30 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, ESPN2.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

1:30 p.m.: Indiana at Milwaukee, ESPN (94.5 FM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: NFC Wild Card Playoff: Dallas at Tampa Bay, WRNW (97.3 FM).