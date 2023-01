On The Air for Jan. 18

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: UConn at Seton Hall, FS1.

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville, ACCN; Ohio St. at Nebraska, BTN; Saint Louis at Loyola of Chicago, CBSSN; Auburn at LSU, ESPN2; Virginia Tech at Virginia, ESPNU; Florida at Texas A&M, SECN.

7:30 p.m.: Xavier at DePaul, FS1.

8 p.m.: Providence at Marquette, CBSSN; Northwestern at Iowa, BTN; Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ESPNU; Arkansas at Missouri, SECN.

9 p.m.: Oregon at California, PAC-12N.

9:30 p.m.: San Diego St. at Colorado St., FS1.

GOLF

1:30 a.m. (Thursday): DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:45 p.m.: Atlanta at Dallas, ESPN.

9:05 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Boston at NY Islanders, TNT.

9 p.m.: Dallas at San Jose, TNT.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: Italian Super Cup: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, CBSSN.

TENNIS

2 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (tape delay), ESPN2.

8 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2.

WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

10 a.m.: FISU: World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y., ESPN2.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Springfield at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: Providence at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM).