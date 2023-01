On The Air for Jan. 25

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE

9 p.m.: CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game: Team Red vs. Team White, Langley, B.C., NHLN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Xavier at UConn, FS1.

6 p.m.: Wisconsin at Maryland, BTN; Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Dayton at Rhode Island, CBSSN; South Carolina at Florida, ESPN2; West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPNU; Northwestern at Nebraska, FS2; Georgia at Tennessee, SECN.

7:30 p.m.: Butler at Providence, FS1.

8 p.m.: Louisville at Boston College, ACCN; Indiana at Minnesota, BTN; St. John's at Creighton, CBSSN; Texas A&M at Auburn, ESPN2; Tulane at Wichita St., ESPNU; Mississippi St. at Alabama, SECN.

9 p.m.: Chicago St. at Stanford, PAC-12N.

10 p.m.: Utah St. at San Diego St., CBSSN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: South Florida at Tulsa, ESPNU.

GOLF

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, TGC.

1:30 a.m. (Thursday): DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Denver at Milwaukee, BSWis.

9:05 p.m.: Memphis at Golden State, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: NY Rangers at Toronto, TNT.

8:30 p.m.: Columbus at Edmonton, TNT.

TENNIS

1 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (tape delay), ESPN2.

2:30 a.m. (Thursday): WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Wisconsin at Maryland, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Denver at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).