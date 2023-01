On The Air for Jan. 31

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Mississippi St. at South Carolina, SECN.

6 p.m.: Clemson at Boston College, ACCN; Nebraska at Illinois, BTN; VCU at Davidson, CBSSN; Wake Forest at Duke, ESPN; Texas A&M at Arkansas, ESPN2; Virginia Tech at Miami, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: UConn at DePaul, FS1.

7:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Alabama, SECN.

8 p.m.: Northwestern at Iowa, BTN; Loyola of Chicago at Dayton, CBSSN; Kentucky at Mississippi, ESPN; Indiana at Maryland, ESPN2; West Virginia at TCU, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: Fresno St. at Wyoming, FS1.

10 p.m.: San Diego St. at Nevada, CBSSN.

COLLEGE GOLF

3:30 p.m.: The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif., TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at New York, TNT.

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Milwaukee, BSWis.

9 p.m.: New Orleans at Denver, TNT.

NBA G-LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Texas at Sioux City, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Los Angeles at Carolina, NHLN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: The Italian Cup: Atalanta at Inter Milan, Quarterfinal, CBSSN.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

1 a.m. (Wednesday): Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); LA Clippers at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).