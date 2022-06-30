 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for July 1

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.: AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton, FS2.

4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong, FS2.

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, ESPNU.

9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, ESPNU.

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis., USA.

CYCLING

8:30 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, Individual Time-Trial - 8.1 miles, Copenhagen, Denmark, USA.

GOLF

7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

7 p.m.: GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Final, Baton Rouge, La., ESPNU.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)

Noon: Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md., ESPNU.

1 p.m.: Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md., ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md., ESPNU.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)

5 p.m.: Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md., ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: PFL 6 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights, Atlanta, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Boston at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, BSWis.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, FS1.

8 p.m.: CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, FS1.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN.

10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Dallas, CBSSN; Las Vegas at Minnesota, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Boston at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).

9 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, WMVP (1000 AM).

