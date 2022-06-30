On The Air for July 1

TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.: AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton, FS2.
4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong, FS2.
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, ESPNU.
9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, ESPNU.
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis., USA.
CYCLING
8:30 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, Individual Time-Trial - 8.1 miles, Copenhagen, Denmark, USA.
GOLF
7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
7 p.m.: GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Final, Baton Rouge, La., ESPNU.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)
Noon: Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md., ESPNU.
1 p.m.: Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md., ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md., ESPNU.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)
5 p.m.: Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md., ESPNU.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: PFL 6 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights, Atlanta, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Boston at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, BSWis.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, FS1.
8 p.m.: CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, FS1.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN.
10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Dallas, CBSSN; Las Vegas at Minnesota, NBATV.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Boston at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).
9 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, WMVP (1000 AM).