On The Air for July 16

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

3ICE HOCKEY

2 p.m.: Week 5: Team Fuhr vs. Team Murphy, Team Trottier vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Mullen, London, Ontario, CBSSN.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Geelong at Carlton, FS2.

Midnight (Sunday): AFL Premiership: Port Adelaide at Melbourne, FS2.

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., USA.

Noon: ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: New York City ePrix, Round 11, New York, CBS.

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Crayon 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., USA.

4 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix, Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Conn. (tape delay), USA.

7 p.m.: Camping World: The SRX Series, I-55 Raceway, Pevely, Mo., CBS.

CYCLING

7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, 121 miles, Saint-Etienne to Mende, France, USA.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite, St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y., FS1.

8 a.m.: SPF: The Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic, Martha's Vineyard, Mass., CBSSN.

GOLF

4 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland, USA.

6 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland, NBC.

3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich., CBS.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif., TGC.

3 a.m. (Sunday): PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland, USA.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

7 p.m.: USTA: The Meadowlands Pace, East Rutherford, N.J., FS2.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

2:30 p.m.: PLL All-Star Game: Team Farrell vs. Team Baptiste, Foxborough, Mass., ESPN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 a.m.: UFC on ABC 3: Prelims, Elmont, N.Y., ESPN.

1 p.m.: UFC on ABC 3 Main Card: Ortega vs. Rodriguez, Elmont, N.Y., ABC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Detroit at Cleveland, FS1.

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, FOX.

9 p.m.: LA Dodgers at LA Angels, MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Summer League Tournament: Atlanta vs. Cleveland, Final Round, Las Vegas, NBATV.

3 p.m.: Summer League Tournament: Orlando vs. Detroit, Final Round, Las Vegas, ESPNU.

4 p.m.: Summer League Tournament: Charlotte vs. Minnesota, Final Round, Las Vegas, NBATV.

5 p.m.: Summer League Tournament: Memphis vs. San Antonio, Final Round, Las Vegas, ESPN.

6 p.m.: Summer League Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Chicago, Final Round, Las Vegas, NBATV.

7 p.m.: Summer League Tournament: Brooklyn vs. Boston, Final Round, Las Vegas, ESPN.

8 p.m.: Summer League Tournament: Houston vs. Sacramento, Final Round, Las Vegas, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Summer League Tournament: LA Lakers vs. Dallas, Final Round, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

10 p.m.: Summer League Tournament: Miami vs. LA Clippers, Final Round, Las Vegas, NBATV.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 a.m.: Club Friendly: Tottenham Hotspur FC vs. Sevilla FC, Suwon, South Korea, CBSSN.

7 p.m.: MLS: D.C. United at Minnesota United, BSWis.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Spain, Group B, Brentford, England, ESPN2.

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

11 a.m.: Rucker Park Regional: Peacock Nation vs. Autism Army, Round of 64, New York, ESPN2.

5 p.m.: Rucker Park Regional: Hoopville vs. YGC, Round of 64, New York, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: Omaha Regional: Team Overtime vs. Blue Crew, Round of 64, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Semifinals, Tennis.

5 a.m.: Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Semifinals, Tennis.

5 p.m.: International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Tennis.

4 a.m. (Sunday): Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Finals, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Sunday): Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Finals, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: World Championships: Day 2 - Morning Session, Eugene, Ore., CNBC.

2 p.m.: World Championships: Day 2 - Early Session, Eugene, Ore., NBC.

7 p.m.: World Championships: Day 2 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore., CNBC.

8 p.m.: World Championships: Day 2 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore., NBC.

WATER POLO (MEN'S)

9 p.m.: USAWP National Team: U.S. vs. Italy, Santa Clara, Calif., ESPNU.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Chicago at Dallas, CBSSN.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Crayon 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: NY Mets at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WMVP (1000 AM).

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, WTMJ (620 AM); Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN (94.5 FM).

7 p.m.: NY Mets at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, WSCR (670 AM).