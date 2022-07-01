On The Air for July 2

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
3ICE HOCKEY
2 p.m.: Week 3: Team Mullen vs. Team Carbonneau, Team LeClair vs. Team Fuhr, Team Trottier vs. Team Murphy, Grand Rapids, Mich., CBSSN.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.: AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong, FS2.
11 p.m.: AFL Premiership: West Coast at Richmond, FS2.
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, ESPN2.
7:20 a.m.: W Series: Round 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, ESPN2.
8:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, ESPN2.
10:30 a.m.: FIA Formula E: The Marrakesh E-Prix, Round 10, Marrakesh, Morocco, CBSSN.
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis., USA.
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis., USA.
2 p.m.: AMA Lucas Oil Series: The RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich., NBC.
7 p.m.: Camping World: The SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Conn., CBS.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Noon: Week 3: Power vs. Enemies, Killer 3's vs. Tri State, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs, Dallas, CBS.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Montreal at Saskatchewan, ESPN2.
CYCLING
7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark, USA.
Noon: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark (tape delay), NBC.
GOLF
7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., CBS.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.
2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
3 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, Belmont Park, San Diego, NBC.
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: World Championship: U.S. vs. Australia, Opening Round, Towson, Md., ESPNU.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: UFC 276 Early Prelims, Las Vegas, ESPN.
7 p.m.: UFC 276 Prelims, Las Vegas, ABC and ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 1), MLBN.
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, BSWis; Oakland at Seattle, FS1.
6 p.m.: Boston at Chicago Cubs, FOX.
9 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado (joined in progress), MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
4 p.m.: Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Miami, San Francisco, ESPN2.
6:30 p.m.: Summer League: Sacramento at Golden State, NBATV.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN.
Noon: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ABC.
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon: World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, Stockholm (tape delay), CNBC.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Noon: Phoenix at Chicago, ESPN.
2 p.m.: WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special, ESPN.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, WMVP (1000 AM); St. Louis at Philadelphia, ESPN (94.5 FM).
6 p.m.: Boston at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).