On The Air for July 21

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership: Fremantle at Richmond, FS2.

CYCLING

7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, 89 miles, Lourdes to Hautacam, France, USA.

GOLF

4 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

6 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., TGC.

2 a.m. (Friday): DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, First Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (tape delay), TGC.

4 a.m. (Friday): LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPN2.

8 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Read, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 1, MLBN.

3 p.m.: Detroit at Oakland, Game 1 (joined in progress), MLBN.

5:30 p.m.: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 2, MLBN.

9 p.m.: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN.

NATIONAL RUGBY LEAGUE

4:30 a.m.: Brisbane at Parramatta, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Championship: Germany vs. Austria, Quarterfinal, London, ESPN2.

6:45 p.m.: The America Cup First Round: Venezuela vs. Argentina, Group B, Armenia, Colombia, FS2.

6:50 p.m.: The America Cup First Round: Brazil vs. Peru, Group B, Cali, Colombia, FS1.

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.: Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m.: Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

3:30 a.m. (Friday): Hamburg-WTA Semifinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Friday): Hamburg-WTA Semifinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.: World Championships: Day 7 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore., USA.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

10:30 a.m.: New York at Washington, NBATV.

2:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Los Angeles, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Indiana at Las Vegas, NBATV.