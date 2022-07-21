On The Air for July 22

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Western, FS1; AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at Brisbane, FS2.

AUTO RACING

6:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 1, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France, ESPNU.

9:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 2, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France, ESPN2.

12:15 p.m.: W Series: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France, ESPNU.

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1.

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tires Delivers 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8 p.m.: Winnipeg at Edmonton, ESPN2.

CYCLING

7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 117 miles, Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, France, USA.

GOLF

6 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., TGC.

5 p.m.: U.S. Girls' Junior: Semifinals, The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky., TGC.

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (tape delay), TGC.

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Bellator 283: Lima vs. Jackson, Tacoma, Wash., SHO.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Colorado at Milwaukee, BSWis.

9 p.m.: Houston at Seattle, MLBN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9:55 p.m.: Club Friendly: Juventus vs. Guadalajara, Las Vegas, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Championship: Sweden vs. Belgium, Quarterfinal, Leigh, England, ESPN2.

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

6 p.m.: Syracuse Regional: India Rising vs. Boeheim's Army, Round of 64, Syracuse, N.Y., ESPN.

8 p.m.: Wichita Regional: We Are D3 vs. AfterShocks, Round of 64, Wichita, Kan., ESPNU.

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Saturday): Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Saturday): Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

7:30 p.m.: World Championships: Day 8 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore., USA.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago, CBSSN; Connecticut at Minnesota, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Seattle at Phoenix, NBATV.

X GAMES

8 p.m.: Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California, ESPN.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tires Delivers 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: Colorado at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).