On The Air for July 29

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

12:15 p.m.: W Series: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, USA.

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, FS1.

5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese's 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, FS1.

8 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, FS1.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8 p.m.: British Columbia at Saskatchewan, ESPN2.

GOLF

9 a.m.: LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, TGC.

5 p.m.: USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore., TGC.

5 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, BSWis.

8:30 p.m.: Minnesota at San Diego, MLBN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:55 p.m.: English League: Burnley at Huddersfield Town, Championship, ESPN2.

8:55 p.m.: Liga MX: Toluca at Juárez, FS2.

10 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at LAFC, FS1.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6:45 p.m.: The America Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Third-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia, FS2.

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

6 p.m.: Blue Collar U vs. Heartfire, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN.

8 p.m.: Red Scare vs. Best Virginia, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN.

TENNIS

6 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals, Tennis.

4 a.m. (Friday): Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Friday): Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Las Vegas at Indiana, NBATV.

7 p.m.: New York at Chicago, CBSSN.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

9 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, WSCR (670 AM).

