On The Air for July 3

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, ESPN2.
11:30 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, NBC.
2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Kwik Trip 250, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, Ontario, Canada, NBC.
CYCLING
7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 113 miles, Vejle to Sønderborg, Denmark, USA.
People are also reading…
GOLF
7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., CBS.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
12:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, BSWis; NY Yankees at Cleveland, MLBN.
3:30 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLBN.
6 p.m.: St. Louis at Philadelphia, ESPN; St. Louis at Philadelphia (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
4 p.m.: Summer League: Miami vs. Sacramento, San Francisco, NBATV.
6:30 p.m.: Summer League: LA Lakers at Golden State, NBATV.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC, FS2.
7 p.m.: CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Dominican Republic, Final, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, FS1; Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna, FS2.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: NWSL: Orlando vs. Racing Louisville, Daytona Beach, Fla., CBSSN.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, ESPN.
Noon: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, ABC.
5 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, ESPN2.
UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. Birmingham, Championship, Canton, Ohio, FOX.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Noon: Washington at Connecticut, ESPN.
2 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta, NBATV.
5 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles, CBSSN.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Kwik Trip 250, Road America, Elkhart, Wis., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).
1 p.m.: Boston at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
3 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, WMVP (1000 AM).
6 p.m.: St. Louis at Philadelphia, ESPN (94.5 FM).