On The Air for July 6

TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Thursday): AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Geelong, FS2.
BOWLING
7 p.m.: PBA: The Anthony Division Finals, Portland, Maine, FS1.
CYCLING
7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, 96 miles, Lille to Arenberg, France, USA.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, BSWis; Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, MLBN.
4 p.m.: Toronto at Oakland (joined in progress), MLBN.
6 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Summer League: Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, ESPN2.
8 p.m.: Summer League: Philadelphia at Utah, ESPN2.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Austria, Group A, Manchester, England, ESPN2; UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Austria, Group A, Manchester, England, ESPNU.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London, ESPN; ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London, ESPN2.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Noon: Chicago at Minnesota, NBATV.
7 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta, CBSSN.
9 p.m.: New York at Las Vegas, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).