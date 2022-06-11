On The Air for June 12

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN.

9 a.m.: FIM Motocross: MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (tape delay), CBSSN.

10 a.m.: FIM Motocross: MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (tape delay), CBSSN.

Noon: NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Road America, Elhart Lake, Wis., NBC; FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 4, Emilia-Romagna, Italy (tape delay), CNBC.

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., FS1.

BOWLING

4 p.m.: PWBA: The BVL Classic, Rockville Centre, N.Y., CBSSN.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU.

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Auburn, Corvallis Super Regional, Game 2, Corvallis, Ore., ESPN2.

CYCLING

8:30 a.m.: UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Solaison, 85.4 miles (tape delay), CNBC.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden, TGC.

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., TGC.

Noon: LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., CBS; PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis., TGC.

4 p.m.: USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Final Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa., TGC.

7 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (tape delay), TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

3:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, BSWis; Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees, MLBN.

3:30 p.m.: LA Dodgers at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLBN.

6 p.m.: NY Mets at LA Angels, ESPN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

10 a.m.: Premiership Playoffs: Northampton at Leicester, Semifinal (tape delay), CNBC.

9 p.m.: MLR Western Eliminator: San Diego at Seattle, FS2.

1 a.m. (Monday): NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury-Bankstown, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, Belfast, Northern Ireland, FS1.

11 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, Oslo, Norway, FS1.

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Málaga, Spain, FS2.

2 p.m.: MLS: New England at Sporting KC, ABC.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Noon: Best Of 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (tape delay), ABC.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: 's-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals, Tennis.

4 a.m. (Monday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Monday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.: USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York, NBC.

UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., FOX.

6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala., FS1.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West: General Tire 200, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees, WSCR (670 AM).

1 p.m.: Texas at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

6 p.m.: NY Mets at LA Angels, ESPN (94.5 FM).

