On The Air for June 12

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN.
9 a.m.: FIM Motocross: MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (tape delay), CBSSN.
10 a.m.: FIM Motocross: MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (tape delay), CBSSN.
Noon: NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Road America, Elhart Lake, Wis., NBC; FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 4, Emilia-Romagna, Italy (tape delay), CNBC.
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., FS1.
BOWLING
4 p.m.: PWBA: The BVL Classic, Rockville Centre, N.Y., CBSSN.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU.
3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU.
9 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Auburn, Corvallis Super Regional, Game 2, Corvallis, Ore., ESPN2.
CYCLING
8:30 a.m.: UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Solaison, 85.4 miles (tape delay), CNBC.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden, TGC.
11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., TGC.
Noon: LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., CBS; PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis., TGC.
4 p.m.: USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Final Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa., TGC.
7 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (tape delay), TGC.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
3:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, BSWis; Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees, MLBN.
3:30 p.m.: LA Dodgers at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLBN.
6 p.m.: NY Mets at LA Angels, ESPN.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
10 a.m.: Premiership Playoffs: Northampton at Leicester, Semifinal (tape delay), CNBC.
9 p.m.: MLR Western Eliminator: San Diego at Seattle, FS2.
1 a.m. (Monday): NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury-Bankstown, FS2.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, Belfast, Northern Ireland, FS1.
11 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, Oslo, Norway, FS1.
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Málaga, Spain, FS2.
2 p.m.: MLS: New England at Sporting KC, ABC.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Noon: Best Of 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (tape delay), ABC.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: 's-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals, Tennis.
4 a.m. (Monday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Monday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.: USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York, NBC.
UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE
3 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., FOX.
6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala., FS1.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West: General Tire 200, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees, WSCR (670 AM).
1 p.m.: Texas at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).
6 p.m.: NY Mets at LA Angels, ESPN (94.5 FM).