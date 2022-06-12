 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for June 13

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN2.

2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN2.

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN2.

8 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN2.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

7:30 p.m.: Under-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Madison, Wis., NHLN.

People are also reading…

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Houston at Texas, MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 5, ABC.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Group K, Astana, Kazakhstan, FS2.

10:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Belarus, Group K, Baku, Azerbaijan, FS2.

1 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Australia vs. Peru, Playoff Final, Al Rayyan, Qatar, FS1.

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Stage: Denmark vs. Austria, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark, FS2.

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Gold, San Diego, ESPNU.

7:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, San Diego, ESPN.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

4 a.m. (Tuesday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Tuesday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WMVP (1000 AM).

7 p.m.: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert