On The Air for June 14

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at NY Mets, BSWis; Atlanta at Washington, MLBN; Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, TBS.
9 p.m.: LA Angels at LA Dodgers, TBS.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Armenia vs. Scotland, Group E, Yerevan, Armenia, FS2.
1 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Costa Rica vs. New Zealand, Final, Al Rayyan, Qatar, FS2.
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Italy, Group C, Mönchengladbach, Germany, FS1.
6 p.m.: CPL: York United FC at Atlético Ottawa, FS2.
9 p.m.: CONCACAF Nations League Group Stage: El Salvador vs. U.S., Group D, San Salvador, El Salvador, FS1; CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at FC Edmonton, FS2.
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, San Diego, ESPN2.
8:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Chidester, San Diego, ESPN2.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
4 a.m. (Wednesday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Wednesday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Phoenix at Washington, ESPN.
8 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota, ESPN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at NY Mets, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WMVP (1000 AM).
7 p.m.: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).