On The Air for June 19

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.: Nitro RX: Round 1, Lydden Hill, Canterbury, United Kingdom (tape delay), CNBC.
11:30 a.m.: Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, ABC.
12:30 p.m.: FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany (tape delay), CNBC.
2 p.m.: NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn., FOX.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Texas, Game 5, Omaha, Neb., ESPN.
6 p.m.: College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame, Game 6, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2.
GOLF
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., USA.
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., NBC.
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich., TGC.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.
2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
4 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, BSWis; NY Yankees at Toronto, MLBN.
3:30 p.m.: Cleveland at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLBN.
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Houston, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE RUGBY
2 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England, FS1.
SAILING
2 p.m.: Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 2, Chicago, CBSSN.
SOCCER
2 p.m.: MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United, ESPN2.
3 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC, CBS.
4 p.m.: CPL: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton, FS2.
5 p.m.: MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC, FS1.
SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego, ESPNU.
5 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego, ESPNU.
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Monday): Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE
11 a.m.: Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala., USA.
7:30 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala., FS1.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
11 a.m.: Seattle at New York, ESPN.
1 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington, CBS.
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Las Vegas, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM).
1 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Houston, WMVP (1000 AM).