On The Air for March 26

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS1.

11:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ESPN2.

Noon: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The XPEL 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS1.

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pit Boss 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS1.

9 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Round 12, Seattle, USA.

BOXING

8 p.m.: Showtime Championship: Tszyu vs. Gausha, Minneapolis, SHO.

9 p.m.: Top Rank: Berchelt vs. Nakathila, Las Vegas, ESPN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: NCAA Division II Tournament: NW Missouri St. vs. Augusta, Championship, Evansville, Ind., CBS.

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Villanova, Elite Eight, San Antonio, TBS.

7:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Duke, Elite Eight, San Francisco, TBS.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10:30 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. NC State, Sweet Sixteen, Bridgeport, Conn., ESPN.

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. UConn, Sweet Sixteen, Bridgeport, Conn., ESPN.

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Louisville, Sweet Sixteen, Wichita, Kan., ESPN2.

5:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: South Dakota vs. Michigan, Sweet Sixteen, Wichita, Kan., ESPN2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Minn. Duluth vs. Denver, Quarterfinal, ESPNU.

5:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Minnesota St., Quarterfinal, ESPNU.

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.: ISU World Championships: Men's Free Skate, Montpellier, France, USA.

5 p.m.: ISU World Championships: Free Dance, Montpellier, France, USA.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar, TGC.

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Round of 16, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, TGC; PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Quarterfinals, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas, NBC.

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The JTBC Classic, Third Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif., TGC.

4 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar, TGC.

HORSE RACING

7 a.m.: The Dubai World Cup Undercard: From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, FS2.

11 a.m.: The Dubai World Cup: From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, FS2.

Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

5 p.m.: The Louisiana Derby: From Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans, CNBC.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.: UFC Fight Night 205: Prelims, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.

6 p.m.: UFC Fight Night 205: Blaydes vs. Daukaus, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla., MLBN.

3 p.m.: Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz., MLBN.

8 p.m.: Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City, Surprise, Ariz., MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Memphis, BSWis; Chicago at Cleveland, NBCSCH; Brooklyn at Miami, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

11:30 a.m.: NY Islanders at Boston, NHLN.

2 p.m.: Chicago at Vegas, ABC.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

Noon: Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, BSWis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Texas, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Villanova, Elite Eight, San Antonio, WRNW (97.3 FM).

7:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Duke, Elite Eight, San Francisco, WRNW (97.3 FM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Spring Training: Seattle vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Memphis, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago at Cleveland, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

2 p.m.: Chicago at Vegas, WGN (720 AM).

