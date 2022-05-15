On The Air for May 16

TELEVISION
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
8 a.m.: World Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki, NHLN.
Noon: World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. U.S., Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Houston at Boston, MLBN.
6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, BSWis.
10 p.m.: Arizona at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLBN.
SOCCER
2 p.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, USA.
TENNIS
3 a.m. (Tuesday): Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Tuesday): Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying, Tennis.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WMVP (1000 AM).