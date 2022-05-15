 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for May 16

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: World Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki, NHLN.

Noon: World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. U.S., Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Houston at Boston, MLBN.

6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, BSWis.

10 p.m.: Arizona at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLBN.

SOCCER

2 p.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, USA.

TENNIS

3 a.m. (Tuesday): Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Tuesday): Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WMVP (1000 AM).

