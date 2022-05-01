On The Air for May 2

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Atlanta at NY Mets, MLBN.
10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Oakland (joined in progress), MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 1, TNT.
9 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 1, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 1, ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 1, ESPN2.
8:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 1, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 1, ESPN2.
SOCCER
2 p.m.: Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United, USA.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: LA Angels at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).