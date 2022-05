On The Air for May 22

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

6:30 a.m.: US Monastir vs. Cape Town, NBATV.

11 a.m.: Zamalek vs. SLAC, NBATV.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Fremantle, FS1.

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain, ESPN2.

Noon: FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 3, Estoril, Portugal (Taped), CNBC.

3 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC.

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1.

7 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1.

9 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va. (Taped), FS2.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Delaware vs. Cornell, Quarterfinal, Columbus, Ohio, ESPNU.

1:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Columbus, Ohio, ESPNU.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, SECN.

Noon: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ACCN.

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, SECN.

2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ACCN.

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPN2.

4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ACCN.

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPNU.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas, FS1.

GOLF

8 a.m.: PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins), ESPN.

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., ESPN.

Noon: PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., CBS.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: World Championship Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Germany, Group A, Helsinki, NHLN.

Noon: World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Norway, Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Seattle at Boston, MLBN.

1 p.m.: Washington at Milwaukee, BSWis.

3:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco OR NY Mets at Colorado (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: Western Conference Final: Golden State at Dallas, Game 3, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

12:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 3, TNT.

2:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 3, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, Game 3, ESPN2.

RODEO

9 a.m.: PBR: World Finals, Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas, CBSSN.

11 a.m.: PBR: World Finals, Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas, CBS.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at Arsenal, CNBC; Premier League: Newcastle United at Burnley, TGC; Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, NBC; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Norwich City, CYFY; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool, USA.

5 p.m.: CPL: Atletico Ottawa at FC Edmonton (Taped), FS2.

9 p.m.: MLS: Philadelphia Union at Portland FC, FS1.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS.

Noon: ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, NBC.

4 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS.

USFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., FS1.

3 p.m.: Houston vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala., FOX.

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Chicago at Washington, ABC.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Washington at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

1:20 p.m.: Arizona at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees, WMVP (1000 AM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0