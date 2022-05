On The Air for May 23

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: NCAA National Championships: Individual National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.

Noon: World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Denmark, Group A, Helsinki, NHLN.

4 a.m. (Tuesday): World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Switzerland, Group A, Helsinki, NHLN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Washington, MLBN.

8:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego, BSWis.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 4, ABC.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 4, TNT.

8:30 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 4, TNT.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, Tennis.

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, Tennis.

4 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM).

8:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 4, ESPN (94.5 FM).

